KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $25,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 33.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 290,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.91.

VRSK stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.10 and a 200-day moving average of $188.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.85 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.