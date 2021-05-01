KBC Group NV Trims Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 79,117 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $24,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $171.24 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $176.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.87.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

