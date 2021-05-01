KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.KBR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.000-2.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. KBR has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.24 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.92.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

