KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.KBR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.000-2.200 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. KBR has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.24 and a beta of 1.39.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.92.
In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
About KBR
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
