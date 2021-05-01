Keep3rV1 Market Capitalization Hits $56.82 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $56.82 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $284.08 or 0.00493290 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00070685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $497.77 or 0.00864337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00067063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00095929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00049245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

