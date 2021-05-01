Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.582-1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.08 billion-$12.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.08 billion.Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.58-1.61 EPS.

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. 4,092,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,096. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $36.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.