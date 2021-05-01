Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 358 ($4.68).

