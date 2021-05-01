Kilroy Realty Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,022 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,632% compared to the average volume of 59 call options.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

