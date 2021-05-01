Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.300-7.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.71 billion-$20.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.98 billion.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.32. 3,153,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.50. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

