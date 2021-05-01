Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%.

NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,472. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.17. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

