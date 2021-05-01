KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 28th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

KIO stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

