KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Raised to $22.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.71.

NYSE:KREF opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 406.74, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $3,255,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $76,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 153,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

