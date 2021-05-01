KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Raised to $22.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KREF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $76,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 174,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $3,255,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

