Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KUBTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of Kubota stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,097. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.93. Kubota has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $123.43. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Kubota had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kubota will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

