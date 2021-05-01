Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Price Hits $3.33 on Major Exchanges (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market capitalization of $682.11 million and approximately $87.01 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded up 39.1% against the dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can currently be bought for about $3.33 or 0.00005776 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Coin Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is kyber.network

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Coin Trading

