Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues Earnings Results

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $265.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.31. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $153.72 and a one year high of $269.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

