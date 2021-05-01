Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.00-24.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.31. Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 20.000-24.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Shares of LH traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.87. 673,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,590. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $153.72 and a 52-week high of $269.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

