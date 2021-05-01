Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of LBAI opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $917.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 166,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 130,390 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 54.8% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,986,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,628,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

