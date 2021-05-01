Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. Lantronix updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.180-0.250 EPS.

NASDAQ LTRX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,872. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $157.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

