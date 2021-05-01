Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) COO Jeff Arnold Leake Purchases 1,000 Shares

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) COO Jeff Arnold Leake acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SWIM stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $28.98.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

