LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will report $268.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $270.00 million. LendingTree reported sales of $184.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

TREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.30.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.32 per share, with a total value of $408,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,390.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingTree stock traded down $11.82 on Monday, hitting $206.49. 470,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,184. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $193.27 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

