Lethean (LTHN) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Lethean has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $1,609.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,315.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,852.60 or 0.04977005 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $986.93 or 0.01721926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.75 or 0.00468899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.47 or 0.00735343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.02 or 0.00567067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00070445 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.76 or 0.00434012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.