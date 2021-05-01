Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Raises Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 73.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories comprises approximately 1.4% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,155,000 after acquiring an additional 326,910 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,338,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,579,000 after buying an additional 612,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,801,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,630,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,193. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average of $92.21. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $103.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

