Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $131.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,932. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.27 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.