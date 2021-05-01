LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Buys 2,214 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

