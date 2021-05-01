LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LG Display from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LG Display presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. LG Display has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LG Display by 413.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LG Display in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

