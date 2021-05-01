Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 82.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,780 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,074,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,291,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK opened at $162.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.29 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $116.78 and a one year high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

