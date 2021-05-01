Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifestyle International (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is an investment company. It engages in the operation of lifestyle department stores. The company’s activities also include retailing business, property development and property investment. It operates primarily in the Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China geographical segments. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

OTCMKTS LFSYY opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. Lifestyle International has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

