LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Update

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the March 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LIFULL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NXCLF stock remained flat at $$3.80 during trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $509.85 million, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of -0.51. LIFULL has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

About LIFULL

LIFULL Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation website; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion.

