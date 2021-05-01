Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 6.15-6.15 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.15 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $145.89 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -147.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96.

In related news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $3,230,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,727 shares of company stock valued at $12,192,288 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGND. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

