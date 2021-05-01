Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.93.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 231,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $64.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

