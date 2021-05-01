Linker Coin Market Cap Hits $5.85 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and $3,747.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded up 33.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00071348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.97 or 0.00873875 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00066811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00049933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00095981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.