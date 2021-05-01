LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.78. LKQ also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.200 EPS.

LKQ traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,985. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.