LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.LKQ also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,985. LKQ has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

