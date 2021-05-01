LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.LKQ also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.20 EPS.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,985. LKQ has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Earnings History and Estimates for LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit