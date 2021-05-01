Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $2.75 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Investec cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,900,000 after buying an additional 2,247,723 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,734 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

