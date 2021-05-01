Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Buys £224,815.50 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) insider Robin Budenberg purchased 499,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89).
LLOY stock opened at GBX 45.44 ($0.59) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 45.86 ($0.60). The firm has a market cap of £32.23 billion and a PE ratio of 37.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.
