Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LLOY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 46.17 ($0.60).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 45.44 ($0.59) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.93. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 45.86 ($0.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £32.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 499,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 329,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 830,310 shares of company stock valued at $36,370,543.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

