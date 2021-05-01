LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%.

LPLA stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.70. 1,343,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $159.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $512,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.41.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

