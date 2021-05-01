LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Announces Earnings Results

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.

Shares of LTC Properties stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.53. The company had a trading volume of 452,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,982. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

LTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

