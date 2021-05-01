Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 57.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,261,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,300. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.82. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.