Lunyr Reaches Market Cap of $881,099.41 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000680 BTC on major exchanges. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $881,099.41 and $17,470.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lunyr has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00069266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.99 or 0.00847250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00065152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00095665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00046801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

LUN is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

