Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Luxottica Group SpA (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.80. 2,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80.

Luxottica Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUXTY)

Luxottica Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fashion, luxury, sports, and performance eyewear worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution, and Retail Distribution. The Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution segment engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of proprietary and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxottica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxottica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.