LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Releases Earnings Results

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) posted its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE LYB traded down $3.75 on Friday, hitting $103.74. 1,511,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,368. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.05.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

