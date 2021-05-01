LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) posted its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE LYB traded down $3.75 on Friday, hitting $103.74. 1,511,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,368. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.05.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Earnings History for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit