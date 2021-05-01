Macquarie Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $525.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price decreased by Macquarie from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $513.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $527.15 and its 200 day moving average is $520.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.2% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

