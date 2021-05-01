MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%.

Shares of MGNX traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.36. 1,377,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

