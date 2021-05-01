Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.200-4.200 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.150-1.150 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.77. 1,387,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

