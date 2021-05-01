Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.68

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and traded as high as $5.81. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 3,671 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Major Drilling Group International from $9.75 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

