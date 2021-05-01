Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 117.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.13.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $137.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.26.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

