Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.96.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$26.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.75. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at C$104,134.53.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

