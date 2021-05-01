MAP Protocol Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.38 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

