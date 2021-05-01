Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Shares of MRVI opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,946,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $673,000.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

